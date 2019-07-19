Web Development Bootcamp in Baghdad

Re:Coded is launching its first boot camp in Baghdad.

If you want to learn how to design and code websites or web apps, don’t miss it!

The bootcamp duration is four and a half months and the application deadline is July 20th, 2019

You will get to learn how to use HTML, CSS and JavaScript to write professional pages.

Limited scholarships are available. Apply now!

Apply Here!

وأخيرا في #بغداد!

Re:Coded ستطلق اول برنامج تدريبي في بغداد

اذا تريد تتعلم شون تصمم وتبرمج مواقع الويب او تطبيقات الويب.. لتفوت الفرصة

البرنامج مدته اربع شهور ونص واخر موعد للتقديم هو 20 تموز / يوليو 2019

بالبرنامج راح تتعلم استخدام لغات الـ HTML, CSS & JavaScript لتصميم صفحات احترافية

المقاعد محدودة، سجل الان على الرابط:

Apply Here