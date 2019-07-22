Iraq plans New Oil Export Pipelines

By Omar Sattar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq plans to launch pipelines to export oil through Jordan, Syria

As Iraq exports most of its crude oil production, the Iraqi government is trying to diversify its oil export outlets in a bid to avoid any damage that could result from the tense security situation in the Gulf region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said in a press conference July 9 said that the government was considering export routes through Syrian and Jordanian territory, and added that Baghdad is “worried about the current events in the Strait of Hormuz and their potential impact on the Iraqi economy.”

