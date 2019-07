By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s long-serving Minister of Natural Resources (MNR), Ashti Hawrami (pictured), is to be appointed to the post of Assistant Prime Minister for Energy Affairs in the new KRG cabinet.

According to a report from Rudaw, it is not currently clear whether the move will result in the scrapping of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Hawrami was first appointed as Minister for Natural Resources in 2006.

(Source: Rudaw)