Iraq “issues Warrants for 26 Top Officials”

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has reportedly issued warrants for 26 former and current top officials, including 11 ex-ministers, who are suspected of corruption.

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the warrants issued included 15 to director generals.

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that none of the warrants are for current members of the cabinet, and that some of the ministers live abroad and would require extradition in order to be charged.

(Source: Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project)