Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for June

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for June of 105,603,325 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.520 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.572 million bpd exported in May.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 101,705,000 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,162,559 barrels, and from Qayara 735,766 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.373 billion at an average price of $60.347 per barrel.

May export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)