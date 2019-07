By Peter Schwartzstein, for National Geographic.

Iranian border guards have started scores of blazes along their shared frontier to clear their lines of sight along key cross-border smuggling routes.

Turkish airstrikes on militant camps have reduced tracts of forest to cinder.

Across the bone-dry mountains and flatlands, a potent combination of illegal logging and naturally occurring wildfires are consuming large chunks of whatever greenery bombs and bullets haven’t torched.

