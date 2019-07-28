Navigate

Video: Iraq depends on Iran Imports, fears Sanctions

By on 28th July 2019 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

Iraq and Iran are neighbours: Around $25m worth of Iranian goods enter Iraq every day.

But a US deadline that allows Iraq to trade with Iran is set to expire in three months, and Tehran and Baghdad are trying to find a way around it.

Iraqi traders are worried, as Iranian goods are much cheaper.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has this report from Baghdad:

