Video: Iraq depends on Iran Imports, fears Sanctions

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq and Iran are neighbours: Around $25m worth of Iranian goods enter Iraq every day.
But a US deadline that allows Iraq to trade with Iran is set to expire in three months, and Tehran and Baghdad are trying to find a way around it.
Iraqi traders are worried, as Iranian goods are much cheaper.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has this report from Baghdad:
No comments yet.