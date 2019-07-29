Meeting recommends creation of Iraqi-Jordanian JVs

By John Lee.

On Tuesday 23 July, Khaled T. Kanaan, Chairman of the Jordan Iraqi Economic Association (JIEA), met with Ali Senafi, Chairman of the Iraqi Contractors Federation, and who also holds the position of Chairman of the Arab Contractors Federation.

Discussions revolved around methods for facilitating Jordanian and Iraqi contractors in executing projects in Iraq, and improving relations with regional and international contractors pursuing business in Iraq.

A statement from the JIEA recommended setting up joint ventures to be prepared to bid for upcoming projects.

(Source: Jordan Iraqi Economic Association)