Asiacell Increases Customer Base

By John Lee.

Asiacell Iraq has increased its customer base by six percent in the first six months of this year, according to its parent, the Qatari company Ooredoo.

In its results for the first half of 2019, the company said:

“Despite intensifying price competition, Asiacell maintained stable revenues of QAR 2.2 billion during the first half of 2019 as compared with the same period last year.

“EBITDA declined 9% to QAR 970 million, impacted by costs incurred for network upgrades and expansion as Asiacell continues to increase its reach and capacity in order to meet the data demand of its customers.

“Asiacell’s customer base increased 6% during the first half of the year to 13.9 million, a result of network expansion and enhanced sales and marketing activities.”

(Source: Ooredoo)

(Picture: Faruk Mustafa Rasool, Chairman of Asiacell)