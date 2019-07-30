Iran, Iraq agree on Removal of Trade Barriers

By John Lee.

Iran and Iraq have reportedly signed an agreement on developing commercial cooperation aiming to facilitate and remove trade barriers between two countries.

Iran’s commercial attaché to Iraq, Naser Behzad, told IRNA that the agreement was signed during the visit by the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and the accompanying delegation to Iraq.

Based on the agreement, preparations will be made for the establishment of a joint industrial town, restoring new methods for verifying Iranian products standards, focusing on the quality of the exports goods, launching offices for Exports Guarantee Fund of Iran and providing guarantee for exports for Iraq, he added.

Facilitating visa issuance for businessmen, holding training courses, increasing Iranian exhibitions, paving the way for private sector companies’ participation and removing non-tariff barriers on exporting Iranian products to Iraq were among other topics mentioned in the agreement.

Behzad noted that Iran-Iraq joint trade committee was held for the first time aiming to design strategies for developing cooperation in Iraq.

The committee discussed eight important topics in Iran-Iraq trade including commercial, banking, standard, customs, industrial, investment, technical and engineering services, transportation, transit and the ways for developing private sector’s interactions.

