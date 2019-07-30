Navigate

Samawah Clinker Plant to Start Production Next Year

By on 30th July 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Pakistan-based Lucky Cement has said that it plans to achieve commercial production at its greenfield clinker production facility in Samawah by the end of first quarter of financial year 2020-21.

In its Annual Financial Report, the company said that the first shipment of plant and machinery to the 1.2-million-tons-per-annum project is expected in October 2019.

It adds that the letter of credit for the power plant has been established, and shipment from Wartsila is expected in December 2019.

