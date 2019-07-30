Samawah Clinker Plant to Start Production Next Year

By John Lee.

Pakistan-based Lucky Cement has said that it plans to achieve commercial production at its greenfield clinker production facility in Samawah by the end of first quarter of financial year 2020-21.

In its Annual Financial Report, the company said that the first shipment of plant and machinery to the 1.2-million-tons-per-annum project is expected in October 2019.

It adds that the letter of credit for the power plant has been established, and shipment from Wartsila is expected in December 2019.

(Source: Lucky Cement)

(Pictured: A Lucky Cement plant in Pakistan)