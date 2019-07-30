TBI to lend $843m to Grain Board of Iraq

By John Lee.

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has announced a loan of 1 trillion Iraqi dinars ($843 million) to the state-run Grain Board of Iraq, which is affiliated to the Iraqi Ministry of Commerce.

According to a press release, the loan is an effort to help Iraqi farmers for clear their dues and payments in accordance with the announcement made by the Iraqi Prime Minister recently under the government’s strategy aimed to support the Iraqi economy.

This initiative, which supports the agricultural sector, is aimed at enhancing production capacity and contributing to the sustainable development of the sector, which is a fundamental pillar of the Iraqi economy.

(Source: TBI)