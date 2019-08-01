Al-Burhan Security Acquires ISO Certification

Al-Burhan Security (ABS) has successfully achieved the ISO 18788:2015, ISO9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 accreditations.

ABS has introduced quality management processes from day one of its operations to prepare for the ISO accreditations. The ABS Leadership team has worked hard to focus on this and developed quality and operational procedures to ensure compliance with the certification.

The globally recognized benchmark is the highest accreditation for quality management systems (QMS) and ABS continues to deliver exceptional client service.

The award of the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates ABS’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement of their operations to ensure internal processes/practices and operational efficiencies are best in class. The ISO 9001 is only awarded to organizations who reach the international recognized quality and management standards.

(Source: Al-Burhan Group)