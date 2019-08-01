Dana Gas Kurdistan Revenues up 74%

Dana Gas has announced that its share of Pearl Petroleum’s collections from the sale of condensate, LPG and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) rose 74 percent in the first half of 2019.

The company, which owns a 35 percent stake in Pearl Petroleum, saw its share of the collections increase to $80.0 million (AED 293 mm) in the first half compared to $46 million (AED 169 mm) the first half of 2018.

Dr Patrick Allman-Ward (pictured), CEO of Dana Gas, said:

“We are thankful for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s prompt payment of receivables.

“Our flourishing partnership will bring about tangible benefits for the region, including the creation of more jobs and greater confidence in its hydrocarbon sector, which will ensure a flow of revenue into much-needed infrastructure.

“We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the Kurdistan Regional Government in the years to come.”

(Source: Dana Gas)