Cabinet allocates Funds to Prison Building, Water Project

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mr. Adil Abd Al-Mahdi. It:

voted to adopt the recommendation of the Ministerial Council on Energy on the Charter of Cooperation of Oil-Producing Countries which aims to promote stability in the global oil market;

approved the allocation of funds to the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works for the completion of Phase II of the Kirkuk Unified Water Project, one of the largest water projects in Iraq.

approved the allocation of funds to the Ministry of Justice to support its prison construction programme and the rehabilitation and refurbishment of existing facilities.

agreed that state-owned Mesopotamia, a Ministry of Agriculture company, can borrow from the Trade Bank of Iraq, and other banks the amount of 300 billion dinars to pay farmers for its purchases of the 2019 barley produce.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)