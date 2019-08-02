Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st August 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD629 (-3.1%) / $676 (-3.1%) (weekly change) (-4.6% and -4.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.4 bn ($7.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements