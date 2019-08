By John Lee.

Pakistan-based Attock Cement (PSX: ACPL) has reportedly made investments in a cement grinding unit in Iraq.

According to Business Recorder, the investment was made via a joint venture with the Iraq-based Al Geetan Commercial Agencies to form a subsidiary, a limited liability company.

Attock’s holds 60 percent of the company. The mill has a capacity of 0.9 million tons at a cost of $24 million.

(Source: Business Recorder)