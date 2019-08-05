Video: New Iraqi Oil Pipeline via Jordan

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq is planning to build a new oil pipeline to Jordan which it is banking on to revive revenue sources, after years of war and instability.

In addition to expanding refineries and oil fields, Iraq is also planning to rehabilitate a pipeline via Turkey.

But it is not the first time Iraqis have heard plans like these and many say they will believe it when they see some change in their lives.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid visited Basra refinery in the third part of his series on Iraq’s energy sector: