Lockheed Martin in $315m Iraq Deal

By John Lee.

US-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a $315,604,174 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, for F-16 Contractor Logistics Support Phase IV.

This contract provides the contractor logistics support and establish a training detachment at Balad Air Base, Iraq, for the government of lraq.

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq; and Greenville, South Carolina, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2022.

This contract involves 100% foreign military sales to the country of Iraq. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)