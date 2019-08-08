Cabinet approves Draft Law on Public-Private Partnership

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mr. Adil Abd Al-Mahdi. It approved:
- the recommendation of the Ministerial Energy Council on the service contract for Al-Mansuriyah oil field in Diyala province;
- a draft law on public-private partnership to strengthen cooperation between government agencies and the private sector;
- the draft agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion’
- measures to meet the requirements of elections to provincial councils outside the Kurdistan Region of Iraq;
- recommendations for development of the Safwan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait in Basra province.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
