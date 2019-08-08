Cabinet approves Draft Law on Public-Private Partnership

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mr. Adil Abd Al-Mahdi. It approved:

the recommendation of the Ministerial Energy Council on the service contract for Al-Mansuriyah oil field in Diyala province;

a draft law on public-private partnership to strengthen cooperation between government agencies and the private sector;

the draft agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion’

measures to meet the requirements of elections to provincial councils outside the Kurdistan Region of Iraq;

recommendations for development of the Safwan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait in Basra province.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)