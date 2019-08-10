Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Note: ISX will be closed starting from Aug. 11, 2019 to Aug. 15, 2019 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019).

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th August 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD628 (-0.2%) / $675 (-0.2%) (weekly change) (-4.8% and -4.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.5 bn ($7.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements