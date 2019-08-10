Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Note: ISX will be closed starting from Aug. 11, 2019 to Aug. 15, 2019 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019).
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th August 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD628 (-0.2%) / $675 (-0.2%) (weekly change) (-4.8% and -4.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.5 bn ($7.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Central Bank of Iraq announced the increase of the assets of banks during 2018 by 11% compared to 2017 to exceed IQD120 trln ($100 bn), indicating the increased confidence of depositors in banks, which reflects positively on the development of the performance of banks and its contribution to the development of the Iraqi economy. The Bank has made accounting adjustments for the total assets of commercial banks in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS) as of January 2012. (CBI)
- Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (Al-Ataa Islamic Bank) (BLAD) will hold an AGM on Aug. 29, 2019 to discuss and approve 2016 and 2017 annual financial results. The bank has been suspended since May. 17, 2018 due to not disclosing 2017 financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Aug. 27, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 1, 2019 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2019.
- ISX will suspend trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting Aug. 22, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 27, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Aug. 21, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 26, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul dam (HTVM) starting Aug. 20, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 24, 2019 to discuss and approve 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 annual financial results.
- Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) will hold a GA on Aug. 19, 2019 to assign a new auditor to the bank. The bank will not be suspended from trading.
- Cross transactions: 2.95 bn shares of Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, 2019, which represent 2.95% of BTIB’s capital.
