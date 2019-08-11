Protection Cluster Service Mapping Tool in Iraq

The Protection Cluster in Iraq launched a new service mapping tool “Services Advisor Platform”, which is ready to use.

The tool displays 252 service locations across Iraq for over 50 NGOs and UN agencies providing General Protection, GBV, Child Protection, HLP and Mine Action services.

The main page of this tool can be accessed through the following link – https://iraq.servicesadvisor.org/#/. the services can be filtered by service, location, organization and type of referral (as explained in the this screenshot).

In the coming weeks, the Protection Cluster will conduct additional training sessions on how to upload and use the Platform in five governorates (Baghdad, Anbar, Salah Al-Din, Kerbala and Erbil). Partners who would like to participate and add their services are kindly requested to register to the sessions through the registration link as indicated in this invitation letter.

Partners interested can also reference to: