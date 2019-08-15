Al-Sumoud Refinery unaffected by Fire

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry has confirmed that the Al-Sumoud refinery in Baiji is operating at capacity, following a fire in the area.

The director general of the North Refineries Company (NRC), Qassem Abdul Rahman, said the fire was near the refinery but not in it.

He pointed out that:

“The fire that broke out in the vicinity of the Sumoud refinery in Baiji because of the fall of one of the transmission lines of electricity on abandoned agricultural land near the refinery and led to the movement of wind, set fire to dry grass … The fire was outside the refinery’s perimeter and did not affect its production.”

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

(Picture: Baiji refinery)