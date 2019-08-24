DAFI Scholarships Opportunities are Now Open

You are invited to apply for 2019-2020 DAFI scholarship programme under the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative funded by the German Government and administered by the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

DAFI scholarship programme aims to support #refugee students in accessing higher education. The scholarship covers all tuition fees as well as living costs and educational materials during the Bachelor degree full-time studies, no longer than 4 years of studies

Do you match the following criteria?

You are a refugee or asylum seeker in Iraq with valid refugee or asylum seeker certificate;

You have completed your high school study with GPA (Grade Point Average) of 75% and higher, or

You are already enrolled in one of the universities, having excellent academic results, and would like to benefit from the DAFI scholarship;

You have your original documents and academic certificates (if studied outside KRI);

You are aged between 17–25 years old;

Have not been selected for resettlement or family reunification process.

Then apply online through https://enketo.unhcr.org/x/#Dqg6ULC6 before 10.09.2019

For more information, contact DAFI hotlines at:

(+964) 07734270537 (Kurdistan region of Iraq)

(+964) 07734270535 (Kurdistan region of Iraq)

(+964) 07809207282 (Iraq center and South)

Or send us an Email at [email protected]

(Source: UNHCR)