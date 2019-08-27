Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for July

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for July of 110,548,767 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.556 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.520 million bpd exported in June.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 106,500,015 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,119,578 barrels, and from Qayara 929,174 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.692 billion at an average price of $60.536 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)