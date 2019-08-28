Navigate

Shamara to provide Power for Basra Gas Plant

By on 28th August 2019 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Basrah Gas Company (BGC) and Shamara Holding have reportedly signed a contract under which Shamara will supply electricity to the Basra Natural Gas plant.

According to The National, the contract will enable the plant to process by-product gas that would other wise be flared from the Rumaila, Zubair and West Qurna-1 oilfields for use by Iraq power stations.

The Basra NGL facility will be built in Ar-Ratawi area in west of Basra and is scheduled to complete at the end of 2020.

(Source: The National)

