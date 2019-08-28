UCL announces Iraq-Focussed Research Grants

University College London (UCL)‘s Research Grants Scheme has re-opened to applications.

This final round of funding will offer funding of up to £30,000 for successful projects. Deadline 23:59 15 November 2019

The awards

These awards support interdisciplinary research on themes relating to one or more of the Nahrein Network’s five aims. The final call, with deadline 15 November 2019, has now opened.

During the final round we will offer only one type of funding:

Small grants of up to £30,000 (FEC) for projects led by Iraqi, Lebanese or Turkish researchers, or collaborations between them and UK researchers.

Please note that all funded projects must end by December 2020.

Who can apply?

We invite applications from postdoctoral researchers (or equivalent) who are employed by, or have an official connection with:

EITHER a Iraqi, Lebanese, Turkish or UK Higher Education Institution (i.e., a university or similar organisation)

OR a non-academic organisation (e.g. cultural heritage organisation, NGO, community group) in the UK or Iraq, Lebanon or Turkey with a demonstrated capacity to conduct research.

Applications must be led by an Iraqi, Lebanese or Turkish researcher and do not need UK collaborators.

The applications deadline is 23:59 on 15 November 2019.

(Source: UCL)