Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th August 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD628 (-1.0%) / $675 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-4.8% and -4.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.3 bn ($2.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) participated in the opening of the Al-Fayhaa Center for Strategic Studies, Information and Youth Employment in Basra. The move is an affirmation of the importance of Basra economically and urged the concerned authorities to contribute to the creation of job opportunities for the people of the province through the development of skills and training cadres working in the public and private sectors. (CBI)
- ISX will suspend trading of Karbala Hotels (HKAR) starting Sep. 16, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 19, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 and 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) starting Sep. 1, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 4, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements and increasing the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn through 50% rights issue.
- New shares of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) from the capital increase to IQD1.66 bn through 31.7% rights issue will resume trading on Sunday (Sep. 1, 2019).
- Adviser Islamic Bank (Al-Mustashar Islamic Bank) and Ebdaa Middle East General Contracting Company will be listed on non-regular market according to the ISC letter after fulfilling all required listing conditions.
- Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) resumed trading on Aug. 29, after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute 50% cash dividend (IQD0.50 dividend per share, 5.7% dividend yield).
- Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) resumed trading on Aug. 29, 2019 after electing 7 original and 7 alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Aug. 28, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 2, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Aug. 25, 2019 due to disclosing 3M19 financial statements.
- Cross transaction: 250 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic and Finance (BCIH) on Aug. 25, 2019, which represents 0.1% of BCIH’s capital.
