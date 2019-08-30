Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th August 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD628 (-1.0%) / $675 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-4.8% and -4.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.3 bn ($2.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements