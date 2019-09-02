Navigate

Navigation

First Shipment of Iraqi Crude Oil to Jordan

By on 2nd September 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The first shipment of Iraqi crude oil to Jordan under a new deal agreed in Februay has been sent on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Jordanian Minstry Of Energy And Mineral Resources, the first trucks left from Baiji station in Kirkuk on Sunday, and are expected to reach the oil refinery in the city of Zarqa on Tuesday.

Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Zawati said more than 200 tankers from Jordan and Iraq will take part in the transport, in an agreement with the transport firm Nael Thiabat and Company.

(Source: Jordanian Minstry Of Energy And Mineral Resources)

Related posts:

Jordan to Buy Discounted Oil From Iraq Iraq-Jordan Trade Deal stirs Iraqi Discontent Iraq, Jordan to Ease Trade, Finalise Plans for Oil Pipeline Jordan Increases Exports to Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply