By John Lee.

The first shipment of Iraqi crude oil to Jordan under a new deal agreed in Februay has been sent on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Jordanian Minstry Of Energy And Mineral Resources, the first trucks left from Baiji station in Kirkuk on Sunday, and are expected to reach the oil refinery in the city of Zarqa on Tuesday.

Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Zawati said more than 200 tankers from Jordan and Iraq will take part in the transport, in an agreement with the transport firm Nael Thiabat and Company.

(Source: Jordanian Minstry Of Energy And Mineral Resources)