Oil Exports Slightly up in August

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for July of 111,706,151 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.603 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.556 million bpd exported in July.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 107,520,044 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,253,665 barrels, and from Qayara 928,963 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.342 billion at an average price of $56.770 per barrel.

July export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)