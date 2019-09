By John Lee.

South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won a US$70.35 million order to build entrance roads for the new Al Faw Grand Port in Basra.

Under the deal with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), Daewoo will complete the 14.5 kilometer-long road by May 2021.

Earlier this year, the company won a contract valued at $199.75 to build Al Faw Container Terminal (Phase 1).

(Sources: General Company for Ports of Iraq, Yonhap)