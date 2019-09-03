Entrepreneurs ready for Hackathon Weekend in Sulaimani

Hackasuly, the largest international hackathon in Iraq, brings the coding community together over a weekend to work in teams and turn their ideas into technological solutions on September 5th – 7th.

This year, the organisers are accepting projects in three different and exciting tracks:

AI & Data Science

E-Society

Fintech

The goal is to help promote technology, generate more interest in the field, and encourage new innovations.

Venue:

American University of Iraq, Sulaimani

Agenda:

Opening Ceremony, Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 06:00 pm to 08:00pm. Welcoming Speeches The Development of Iraqi Tech Industry Panel moderated by Alice Bosley , Executive Director at Five One Labs. Speakers: Qubad Talabani , The Deputy Prime Minister Yad Rasheed , CEO at Avesta Group Tarry Singh , CEO at Deepkapha.ai TBA Closing Ceremony, Saturday, 7 September 2019 at 7:00 pm to 9:00pm: Projects Demo and Winners Announcement.



For more information, please visit: https://hackasuly.com

(Source: Hackasuly)