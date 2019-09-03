Entrepreneurs ready for Hackathon Weekend in Sulaimani

Hackasuly, the largest international hackathon in Iraq, brings the coding community together over a weekend to work in teams and turn their ideas into technological solutions on September 5th – 7th.
This year, the organisers are accepting projects in three different and exciting tracks:
- AI & Data Science
- E-Society
- Fintech
The goal is to help promote technology, generate more interest in the field, and encourage new innovations.
Venue:
American University of Iraq, Sulaimani
Agenda:
- Opening Ceremony, Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 06:00 pm to 08:00pm.
- Welcoming Speeches
- The Development of Iraqi Tech Industry Panelmoderated by Alice Bosley, Executive Director at Five One Labs.
- Speakers:
- Qubad Talabani, The Deputy Prime Minister
- Yad Rasheed, CEO at Avesta Group
- Tarry Singh, CEO at Deepkapha.ai
- TBA
- Closing Ceremony, Saturday, 7 September 2019 at 7:00 pm to 9:00pm:
- Projects Demo and Winners Announcement.
- Speakers:
For more information, please visit: https://hackasuly.com
(Source: Hackasuly)
We had one in Seattle I supported for two days. Great fun!!