Oilserv Wins Contract at Sarta Oilfield

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has confirmed that Chevron Sarta, as operator of the Sarta field (Genel 30% working interest), has signed a contract with Dubai-based OILSERV for the construction, installation, operation and maintenance of a 20,000 bopd central processing facility (‘CPF’).

OILSERV has been contracted for the facility through a lease agreement. The commissioning of the CPF and production start-up remains on track for the middle of 2020.

Phase 1A of the development represents a low-cost pilot development of the Mus-Adaiyah reservoirs, designed to recover 2P gross reserves of 34 MMbbls. Crude will be processed through the CPF and then transferred to a local facility for further distribution.

Subsequent expansion investment decisions will be based on production behaviour plus a subsequent two to three well appraisal/development campaign. Unrisked gross mid-case resources relating to the Jurassic Mus-Adaiyah reservoir alone are estimated by Genel at c.150 MMbbls, similar in size to the Peshkabir field.

