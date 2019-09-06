Zubair Oil Production hits 500k bpd

By John Lee.

Zubair oilfield has reportedly reached a production level of 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd).

According to Business Korea, Kogas made the announcement on Thursday, adding that its “second-stage goal” is 700,000 bpd.

The project is being developed by Eni (32.81%), Kogas (18.75%), Maysan Oil Company (25%), and South Oil Company (23.44%). Occidental had a 23.44 percent share in the field, but relinquished it to the state-owned South Oil Company in October 2016.

(Source: Business Korea)