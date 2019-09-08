Video: Iraq Protests – Graduates Demand Jobs

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Thousands of university graduates in oil-rich Iraq are protesting outside government ministries in Baghdad, demanding jobs.

Unemployment for young adults stands at 22 percent and the government admits it has not planned for the large numbers of students coming into the job market every year.

Years of conflict have hollowed out the country’s economy.

Al Jazeera‘s Charles Stratford reports from Baghdad: