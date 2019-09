By John Lee.

Basra Oil Company (BOC) has signed two contracts for new drilling at the giant Majnoon oil field.

China’s Hilong Oil Service & Engineering Company is to drill 80 oil wells at a cost of $54 million, while the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) will drill 43 oil wells at a cost of $255 million.

Oil Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban said the contracts are part of BOC’s plan to increase the production at Majnoon to 400,000 barrels per day by 2022.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Oil)