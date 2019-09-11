Navigate

Financing agreed for Siemens Transformer Deal

By on 11th September 2019 in Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a loan agreement between the Federal Ministry of Finance, Standard Chartered Bank and the German Deutsche Bank for the purpose of financing the construction of 13 secondary substations (132) kV, and the supply of 35 high voltage transformers with the German company, Siemens, for the Ministry of Electricity.

The Cabinet also approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council on Energy to expand Bismayah power plant.

(Source: Government of Iraq)

