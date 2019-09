By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has signed a contract with the Dhi Qar Oil Company to drill 20 wells at Nasiriyah oil field.

Fayyad Hassan Nehmeh, Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs, said the new wells will increase the field’s oil production by 40,000 bpd, in addition to the investment of gas associated with rates up to 20 million standard cubic feet of gas to be used as fuel for power plants.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)