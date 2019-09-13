Iraq could introduce Basrah Super Light oil grade

By John Lee.

Iraqi oil minister Thamir Ghadhban has reportedly said he plans to offer a new Basrah Super Light grade, with up to 38 API gravity, in the next few years.

According to S&P Global Platts, he added that this would depend on the development of the country’s southern fields.

A Basrah Medium grade, with an API gravity of 29-30 and 2 percent sulfur, is dependent on refurbishments to Iraq’s southern export and storage terminals.

Iraq currently ships Basrah Light and Basrah Heavy, which it introduced in mid-2015.

(Source: S&P Global Platts)