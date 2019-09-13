Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th September 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD620 (-0.3%) / $667 (-0.3%) (weekly change) (-6.0% and -6.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.8 bn ($1.5 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX suspended trading of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Sep. 12, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 17, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISC approved giving Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) 60 days to complete its capital increase procedures (from IQD10.50 bn to IQD13.65 bn through 30% bonus issue).
- ISX suspended trading of Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) on Sep. 12, 2019 because the company failed to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Sep. 9, 2019 and Sep. 11, 2019.
- National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Sep. 11, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) resumed trading on Sep. 11, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- Original shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) resumed trading on Sep. 9, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn through 50% rights issue.
- Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) resumed trading on Sep. 8, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- Cross transaction: 250 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic and Finance (BCIH) on Sep. 8, 2019, which represents 0.1% of BCIH’s capital.
