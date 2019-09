By John Lee.

Commercial operations at the new Saudi-Iraq Arar Crossing will begin on a trial basis on 15th October.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Iraq, Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari, and Iraqi Ambassador to Riyadh, Qahtan Al-Janabi, made the announcement during a visit to the crossing point.

The Saudi town of Arar is 70 kilometers from the Iraqi border.

(Sources: Xinhua, Arab News)