Strong Sales of Animal Feed Additives in Iraq

By John Lee.

Anpario plc, a UK- based producer and distributor of natural animal feed additives, has attributed sales growth of 23 percent in the Middle East and Africa region on strong performances in Iraq, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, driven by sales of its Orego-Stim® and Mastercube, its pellet binder.

In its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019, the company said:

“Turkey continued to disappoint as a result of the economic situation there, but this is offset by strong sales to Iraq; a region whose animal nutrition capability is now recovering having been formerly dependent on supply from Turkey.”

(Source: Anpario)