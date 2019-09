By John Lee.

The UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office has announced that Mr Stephen Hickey has been appointed as British Ambassador to Iraq.

He succeeds Mr Jon Wilks CMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Mr Hickey will take up his appointment during November 2019. He has most recently served in New York as Ambassador and Political Co-ordinator for the UK Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

(Source: UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office)