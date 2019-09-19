New Swedish Ambassador to Iraq

By John Lee.

Foreign Minister Mohamad A. Alhakim has received a copy of the credentials of Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Mr. Lars Ronnås.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Minister Alhakim expressed Baghdad’s aspiration for a greater role for Sweden in various fields, stressing Baghdad’s interest in enhancing communication between officials of the two countries and opening channels for bilateral cooperation, calling for the need to continue working to raise the levels of coordination and consultation at all levels.

Minister Alhakim expressed the readiness of the Foreign Ministry to provide all facilities to the diplomatic mission to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

(Source: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)