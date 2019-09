Iraq is not discussing the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, Iraq’s ambassador to Russia has told Rudaw, following rumors Baghdad is in the market for such a system to counter recent Israeli airstrikes on Iraqi territory.

“There haven’t been and there aren’t any discussions or consultations between the Iraqi government and the Russian government concerning the acquisition of S-400 weapons,” the Iraqi ambassador said.

(Source: Rudaw)

(Picture: Соколрус)