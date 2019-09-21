New Dutch Ambassador to Iraq

By John Lee.

Foreign Minister Mohamad A. Alhakim received a copy of the credentials of the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad Mr. Eric Strating.

The bilateral relations between Baghdad and The Hague were discussed, as well as methods for enhancing fruitful bilateral cooperation in various fields, in addition to cooperation and coordination in international forums to meet the aspirations of the two people.

Minister Alhakim stressed Baghdad’s aspiration to develop cooperation with the Netherlands in economic fields, especially infrastructure and and energy and expressed the readiness of the Foreign Ministry to provide everything possible for the success of the Dutch mission in Baghdad in the framework of the development of bilateral relations.

(Source: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)

