Commission of Integrity returns $135m to Oil Ministry

By on 22nd September 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Security

Iraq’s Commission of Integrity yesterday announced that it had returned $135 million of misappropriated funds to the oil ministry, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The commission said that the company for the distribution of oil products misappropriated funds through contracts with two oil investment companies.

Iraq is among the world’s most corrupt states according to Transparency International’s corruption index.

The commission revealed in 2018 that it had issued more than 2,000 arrest warrants in 2017 related to corruption in the country.

It said that 290 arrested warrants were issued against state officials including ministers.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)

