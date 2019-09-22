By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq works to distance itself from US-Iran tension after Saudi Aramco attack

Attacks that occurred Sept. 14 against Aramco oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, resulting in huge fires and halting near half of the supply from the largest oil exporter in the world, could have a major effect on Iraq.

Soon after the attacks, Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility, saying they used 10 drones in the strikes.

However, Middle East Eye quoted an unnamed Iraqi intelligence official as saying the strikes were launched by Iranian drones using Iraqi territory.

Middle East Eye added that the attack was in revenge, occurring out of the belief that Riyadh funded Israeli drone attacks that have taken place in recent months on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units.

Click here to read the full story.

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)