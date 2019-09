By John Lee.

Navistar Defense has been awarded a $19,847,322 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for cargo trucks (6×6 General Transport Trucks, 6×6 Ton Recovery Wrecker and GTT spares).

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Lisle, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of May 15, 2020.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)