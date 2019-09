By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is to repay the debts of what it describes as “around 9,000 hardworking farmers“.

In a statement, the KRG said the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources will repay over IQD 222 billion (USD 186 million), in line with the new government’s objective of developing and diversifying the Kurdistan Region’s economy.

(Source: KRG)